Real Madrid are not expected to comment on losing out on Leny Yoro to Manchester United, with no late hijack attempt likely.

Yoro has decided to take up the offer from Manchester United after growing weary of waiting for Real Madrid to improve their initial offer of €20m to Lille.

Manchester United have agreed to pay a fee of €62m to the French club and have offered the defender a contract worth €9m.

Real Madrid were the defender’s preference but he is now on his way to England to undergo a medical with Manchester United.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Real Madrid have already begun looking at alternative targets.

They are not expected to comment on Yoro’s move to Old Trafford and will likely not be trying to hijack it at this late stage.

Real Madrid have moved on to other targets and will push to bring in a different centre-back this summer.

Manchester United are now on the verge of landing their primary defensive target for the summer.

Yoro was also a target for the Red Devils’ rivals Liverpool.