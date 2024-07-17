Roma have now gone in with a bid for Leicester City and West Ham United target Matias Soule.

The winger is a player that Juventus will consider selling this summer if their asking price of around €35m is met.

He impressed on a loan spell at Frosinone last season in Serie A and is not short of suitors in the summer window.

Premier League sides Leicester and West Ham are both keen on landing Soule, with the Foxes even putting together an offer.

Now both sides will have to deal with competition from Roma for Soule.

The Giallorossi have now gone in with a bid for the winger, according to Italian daily Il Tempo.

The offer on the table is at €25m, including bonuses, and Roma already have an agreement with Soule.

Roma hope it will be enough for Juventus to accept as they are confident Soule would then make the move to the capital.