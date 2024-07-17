Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has stressed the importance of a successful pre-season which he believes sets the tone for the new season.

After missing the last five months of last season with a groin injury, the 24-year-old is finally back to take part in Leeds’ pre-season.

He has been training with the team and enjoying his time not showing any signs of slowing down.

Struijk believes that putting in more effort in pre-season helps set the tone for the first game and also makes them ready for the challenge awaiting them next season.

“We’re always scared of the running, we just want to play football”, Struijk told his club’s official channel.

“But pre-season sets the tone for the first game and if everyone puts everything into it, we’ll be ready for the next season.”

Struijk further took time to reveal that after being sidelined for such a lengthy period of time he is raring to go and get back to playing again.

“I’m really excited. I’m just raring to go after such a long time.

“It’s always great to get back to it, but for me especially, it’s just good to get back playing again.

“At the end of last season, I was getting close but still wasn’t ready, so to be able to workout over the summer and be ready for the first day of pre-season was a really good feeling, because you haven’t been part of it for a while.”

Strujk featured in 23 league games for Leeds and had even worn the captain’s armband before being injured in a game against Preston North End.