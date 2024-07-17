Sheffield United have been looking into deals for Matt Grimes and Kenny McLean, but may have to sell first to be able to sign them, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is looking to equip his squad for the challenges of a season back in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League.

He is having to resist interest in some players, such as Jayden Bogle, who is wanted by Leeds, but sales could well be needed to help with incomings.

Swansea City midfielder Grimes is on Wilder’s radar as a possible signing, as is experienced Norwich City performer McLean.

Sheffield United though look like they may need to sell if they are to be able to bring either player to Bramall Lane.

Norwich man McLean has another two years left to run on his contract at Carrow Road.

He was an ever-present for Norwich last term as he played in every single one of their Championship games and both legs of the playoff semi-final tie with Leeds United.

Grimes has three years on his Swansea deal and also played in every one of the side’s 46 Championship matches over the course of last season.