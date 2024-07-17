Bristol City have beaten off competition from Stoke City for the signature of QPR attacker Sinclair Armstrong, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Armstrong is a man in demand this summer and several sides have been chasing the 21-year-old, who is on the books at Loftus Road.

Bristol City and Stoke City have been leading the scrap for the Irishman amid suggestions they have agreed a fee with QPR for him.

Now Armstrong has decided which club he wants to join and is set for Ashton Gate and not the Potteries.

Bristol City’s project has won over the QPR striker and he will sign for the Robins.

It is suggested that a deal for Armstrong to join Bristol City ‘will be signed soon’.

Armstrong made 39 appearances in the Championship for QPR over the course of last season, scoring three times.

Both Bristol City and Stoke City got a look at the former Shamrock Rovers star, as he featured in games against them for QPR.