Southampton have now locked down Sao Paulo left-sided star Welington on a pre-contractual agreement, but would like to sign him this summer.

Saints have been chasing the Brazilian, who sees his contract with Sao Paulo run out at the end of the year.

The Premier League club have been intending to sign Welington on a pre-contractual agreement to make sure of securing his services.

They have now done just that, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, with the left sided player putting pen to paper.

Southampton though would like to sign Welington now and not wait until the January transfer window.

Sao Paulo however want a fee if Welington goes early and Southampton will have to try to find an agreement.

The Brazilian side have been working overtime to try to renew Welington’s contract, but did not succeed.

Welington came close to signing for CSKA Moscow in September last year, but an issue with the paperwork stopped the move from happening.