One of Southampton’s stars who could find the exit door this summer is resisting proposals from several sides as he has his heart set on a specific destination.

Saints boss Russell Martin has just got a deal for Flynn Downes over the line, with the midfielder returning to the club on a permanent basis following a successful loan spell from West Ham United.

Players are expected to depart St Mary’s as well though and fierce speculation continues over the future of striker Paul Onuachu.

Despite Trabzonspor, the club he was on loan at last season, holding extensive talks with Southampton, no deal is in place to take him back to the Black Sea Storm.

Given his performances in Turkey, a host of Turkish sides other than Trabzonspor are keen on him.

However, according to Turkish daily Sabah, Onuachu has made clear his view.

Having been contacted by several Turkish teams, Onuachu has told them that his ‘only intention’ is to play for Trabzonspor once again.

The Southampton striker looks to have his heart now set on Trabzonspor and the onus will be on the two clubs to put a deal together which works for each party.

Trabzonspor are claimed to be sure Southampton will eventually lower their demands.