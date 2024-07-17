Manchester United are set to miss out on Benfica midfielder Joao Neves as he is now very close to moving to Paris Saint-Germain, who he prefers to the Red Devils.

Neves has been heavily linked with a move away from Benfica this summer with several big clubs chasing him.

Manchester United have been interested in signing Neves, but they are yet to make a concrete move for him in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to Portuguese daily Record, the Premier League giants are not the 19-year-old midfielder’s preference this summer.

His preference is to move to France with Ligue 1 champions PSG and it is suggested that a deal is now very close.

PSG are pushing hard to sign him and are in talks with Benfica about getting a deal done for Neves.

There are suggestions that the two clubs are negotiating a transfer that could be worth up to €70m.

PSG are the club Neves wants and is waiting for them to sort out a fee with Portuguese giants Benfica this summer.