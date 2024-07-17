West Ham United now have an agreement in place with Nice for defender Jean-Clair Todibo, but face an issue convincing the player.

The Hammers brought in Max Kilman for big money from Wolves earlier this summer, but boss Julen Lopetegui wants another centre-back too.

The club have been working on trying to sign Todibo from Nice, with the centre-back their priority target at present.

They have now agreed a deal with Nice for Todibo, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, on the basis of a loan with an obligation to buy.

Nice are pushing Todibo to make the move to West Ham, which would bring in €36m, plus add-ons, when he joins permanently, but there is an issue.

Todibo has set his heart on joining Italian giants Juventus and that is the move he wants to make this summer.

Juventus will soon hold talks with Nice about signing Todibo, but it is West Ham who currently have the agreement in place.

The Hammers will now work hard to convince the centre-back that the London Stadium represents his best destination this summer.