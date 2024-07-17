West Ham United’s pursuit of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has fallen apart despite the club agreeing on a deal with the French club, according to ExWHUEmployee.

It emerged earlier today that West Ham closing in on signing the defender from Nice after agreeing on a deal with the Ligue 1 side.

The Hammers were hopeful of finalising the terms to take the centre-back to the London Stadium this summer.

It has been claimed that West Ham worked out a loan deal with an obligation to buy with Nice for Todibo.

However, the deal has fallen apart and the defender is unlikely to join the east London club this summer.

West Ham worked hard to convince Todibo over the last seven days, but it is claimed the deal ‘fell apart this morning’ and the Frenchman will not be going to the London Stadium.

The Hammers’ arguments did not work as the defender is keen to play Champions League football going forward.

He wants to join Italian giants Juventus, who are also chasing him, but have no deal in place with Nice yet.

The east London club will now look at alternative targets to bring in one more centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.