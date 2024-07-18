Arsenal remain in talks with Bologna to try to agree a deal for defender Riccardo Calafiori, according to Sky Sports News.

The Italy international is seen as a key target by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and the Premier League side have been working on a deal.

One seemed close, but Bologna have been tough negotiators and an agreement is not in place.

Bologna would owe up to 50 per cent of any fee for Calafiori to Swiss side FC Basel and want at least €50m.

Talks between the two clubs are continuing as they try to find an agreement.

Calafiori was a star man for Italy at Euro 2024 this summer and was wanted by several top teams in Serie A.

They have been priced out of the move though and Calafiori is keen to join Arsenal.

It was suggested recently that the centre-back has told Arteta that he is not interested in listening to offers from other clubs.