Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou believes that long-term injury absentee Manor Solomon can get back up to speed with a good pre-season under his belt.

The summer signing from Shakhtar Donetsk picked up an injury in September and has since been sidelined.

he is now fully fit though and looked lively down the left wing when his side played their first pre-season friendly against Hearts on Wednesday evening.

The manager was impressed with what he saw from Solomon and believes that with a good pre-season under his belt, the 24-year-old can kick on again.

“Manor has missed a whole lot of football, that’s for sure”, Postecoglou told his club’s official channel.

“I think he’s happy to be out there again and, again, a good pre-season for him will hopefully get him back up to speed.”

Postecoglou further took time to assess some of the club’s other injury absentees such as Pape Matar Sarr, Ben Davies, Fraser Forster and Richarlison.

“Pape and Ben should be okay for the tour in terms of participating.

“Richy’s probably a little bit behind them, and Fraser’s probably a little behind them as well.”

The London-based club’s second pre-season match will be against Queen Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Then Postecoglou will take his Spurs side to the Far East for further friendly games.