New Burnley manager Scott Parker is still taking a close look at Bristol City, Sunderland and Birmingham City target Scott Twine, according to Sky Sports.

Twine had two separate stints in the Championship last season on loan deals, spending time at Hull City and then at Ashton Gate with Bristol City.

Robins’ manager Liam Manning was impressed with what he saw from the 25-year-old and wants him back again this season.

Twine though has more admirers than just Bristol City, with both Birmingham City and Sunderland chasing his signature.

His suitors though are being made to wait.

Burnley’s newly-appointed manager Parker, who is still getting to know his players, is taking a close look at Twine in pre-season training.

Twine scored a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday, which helped catch the attention of the boss.

Parker still has to assess what he wants to do with Twine, as Bristol City, Birmingham City and Sunderland wait for him to make a decision.

It remains to be seen if any of the trio abandon their interest in Twine to move on to alternatives.