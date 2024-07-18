Manchester United bound Leny Yoro went back to Paris Saint-Germain when Real Madrid refused to meet Lille’s asking price for him, it has been claimed in France.

The Red Devils are set to pull off a stunning transfer coup by signing Yoro from Lille for an initial fee of €62m.

It had been thought that Yoro wanted only to join Real Madrid, but Manchester United stepped in to tempt him with Los Blancos refusing to go over €20m.

PSG were also firm fans of Yoro and tried to sign him, however, according to PSG Inside Actus, they were told he only wanted Real Madrid.

When the move to Los Blancos did not look like happening, it is claimed Yoro went back to PSG to rekindle their interest.

PSG though said a ‘firm no’ and refused to get into the mix for Yoro.

Manchester United stepped in and it is suggested that Yoro was convinced by those around him to head for Old Trafford.

The teenage defender is regarded as a huge talent and Manchester United will be looking for him to settle quickly in the Premier League and adapt to English football.