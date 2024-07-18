Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has admitted that it is difficult to find a striker who scores goals but with Nottingham Forest loanee Esapa Osong the Millers have got that.

The recently-relegated Championship side have got their hands on the 19-year-old Nottingham Forest academy graduate, signing him on loan for the 2024/25 season.

The teenager will add to manager Evans’ attacking options, which already consist of the likes of Sam Nombe, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jordan Hugill.

Giving his reaction to the acquisition, Rotherham United’s veteran manager insisted that with Osong they have got a striker who is ‘very rare’ in what he brings to the game.

He also took time to thank Nottingham Forest and particularly their manager Nuno Espirito Santo and sporting director Ross Wilson for helping Rotherham with the process.

“I would like to thank Nottingham Forest, in particular Nuno Espirito Santo and Ross Wilson for helping us sign such a highly thought of player in Esapa Osong”, Evans told his club’s official website.

“This has been a three-month-long process and we have had to show great patience but it will be worth the hard work put in.

“A striker who scores a goal is hard to get at any time and one who works so hard for the team is very rare, we have that with Esapa.”

Osong has been a regular with Nottingham Forest’s Under-18 and Under-23 teams and was handed his senior debut in the EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester United in February last season.