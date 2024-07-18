Paris Saint-Germain are expecting Manchester United to table a bid for Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte in the coming days.

Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of Joshua Zirkzee and are expected to announce the capture of Leny Yoro from Lille today.

The Premier League giants are expected to shift their focus towards bringing in a midfielder for the next stage of their recruitment drive this summer.

Ugarte has been a target for Manchester United this summer and the club have held talks with PSG and the player’s representatives over a potential transfer.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, PSG expect to receive an offer from Manchester United in the coming days.

The Red Devils are yet to table a bid despite discussions with the French club and the player’s entourage.

Ugarte would be keen on the move to Old Trafford if they could work out an agreement with the Parisians.

Manchester United are also focused on selling a few players, especially midfielders, from their squad at the moment.