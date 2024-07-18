Torino have upped their offer to Wolves target Che Adams as they seek to take the former Southampton man to Italy.

The Scottish hitman is a free agent this summer following the expiry of his contract at Southampton.

Wolves are keen on landing Adams, but the striker and his agent have been in Italy in recent days to hold talks.

Torino are working to land Adams and have now improved their offer to the striker, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato).

The Serie A side are now prepared to pay Adams a yearly salary of €1.8m plus a signing on fee of €1.5m.

Adams has been asking for €2m per year.

It is suggested that Torino’s offer to Adams is currently the best on his table and the Italian side are leading the hunt.

Adams helped Southampton to win promotion to the Premier League last season, but despite interest from Wolves now, he could be leaning towards an adventure abroad.