Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad are ‘taking the final steps’ in the direction of signing Moussa Diaby from Aston Villa and are confident of reaching a full agreement soon.

The French winger moved to Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen only last summer and finished the season with 100 per cent attendance in the league, featuring in each of the club’s 38 matches.

The Villans also benefitted from his presence in front of the goal as he finished with 14 goal contributions in the English top flight.

A year on, Unai Emery’s side have been tempted by a big money offer from Saudi Arabia and are shipping him out.

Saudi club Al-Ittihad have been working for quite some time to take Diaby away and a move is close to being concluded.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Al-Ittihad are ‘taking the final steps’ towards signing Diaby.

There is confidence that a full agreement can be reached very soon.

By selling Diaby, Aston Villa will receive a influx of funds and all eyes will be on how Emery spends his bounty.