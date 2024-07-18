Roma are to make a new offer for Matias Soule which will put them within €2m of the proposal Leicester City have made.

Juventus are ready to cash in on the Argentine winger this summer, despite Thiago Motta not being opposed to keeping him, but are firm in their desire for €35m.

West Ham United are keen, however it is Leicester who are the Premier League side pushing and they have been in with an offer.

Roma also want Soule and he favours a move to the Giallorossi.

They are preparing to go in with a new offer of €28m for Soule, which almost compares to the €30m that Leicester have put on the table, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

Juventus are sticking to their €35m asking price and it is unclear if they will waver in the coming days.

Soule spent last season impressing during a loan spell at Frosinone.

Juventus though will sell to boost their own transfer kitty to help towards potential arrivals in Turin.