Derby County have failed with a bid for Wolves linked goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom in the ongoing transfer window.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move to England from Swedish outfit Djurgarden this summer.

Wolves are believed to be interested in him and Zetterstrom has admitted he finds it ‘cool’, but Djurgarden are reportedly yet to be contacted by the Premier League club.

Zetterstrom is attracting serious interest from the second tier of English football as well where newly promoted side Derby want him.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Derby have tabled a bid to try and take him to Pride Park in the ongoing transfer window.

However, the offer was rejected by Djurgarden who felt that the money on the table was not enough for them to sell Zetterstrom.

It will take more money to tempt the Swedish giants to let the goalkeeper leave the club this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Derby decide to follow up with another bid and test the resolve of Djurgarden later in the summer transfer window, or whether Wolves now firm up their interest.