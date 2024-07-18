Everton are closing in on a deal to sign Napoli attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom in the ongoing summer transfer window, with the Toffees ‘one step away’ from reaching an agreement.

Lindstrom joined Napoli from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer but was only a bit part player at the club last season.

The Serie A giants have been open to letting him go as part of squad restructuring under Antonio Conte ahead of the new campaign.

Everton have been in talks to sign the Dane as Sean Dyche pushes to bring more creativity into his squad.

According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoNapoli), the Toffees are closing in on a deal with Napoli for the signature of Lindstrom.

It has been claimed that an agreement for Lindstrom to move to Everton on loan with an option to buy set at €25m is now just ‘one step away’.

The two clubs are finalising details of the deal and are hoping to have a final agreement in place soon.

The move is now dependent upon the attacking midfielder agreeing personal terms with Everton and undergoing a medical with the club.

If Lindstrom does go then he would become the first departure from Napoli since Conte took over.