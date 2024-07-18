Everton have taken to social media to post photographs of striker Beto amid the Portuguese being wanted by several sides.

Transfer speculation is swirling around Beto and has been rife in recent days with Fenerbahce showing interest in a possible loan deal.

Italian side Bologna are also keen on the idea of signing Beto from Everton and taking him back to Serie A.

Everton have not given any indication of wanting to sell Beto.

And amid the transfer talk, the Toffees took to social media to post photographs of Beto during pre-season.

Highlighting Beto at a time where there is talk he could leave the club may further suggest Everton have no intention of parting ways with him.

Beto has provided a valuable extra attacking option for Sean Dyche since he arrived at Goodison Park.

Dyche is unlikely to want to lose Beto, who made 30 appearances in the Premier League for Everton last term, scoring three times.