Everton have now ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Napoli attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom this summer.

Sean Dyche wants the Napoli man at Goodison Park and Everton have been working hard to get a deal in place with the Italians.

Napoli are prepared to do business, with Lindstrom not having lived up to expectations since arriving at the club from Eintracht Frankfurt last year.

Talks have now resulted in a positive outcome and, according to Sky Italia, Everton have ‘reached an agreement’ with Napoli for Lindstrom.

The deal will see Everton take Lindstrom to Goodison Park on a loan agreement.

The switch will also include an option for the Toffees to keep hold of the Danish midfielder on a permanent basis.

Now the focus switches to talks between Lindstrom and Everton, with the Premier League side needing to reach an agreement with the player and then put him through a medical.

Lindstrom, 24, has been capped by Denmark at international level and came through the youth set-up at Danish giants Brondby.