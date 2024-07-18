Everton still have work to do in their pursuit of Napoli attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sean Dyche wants to add more creativity to his Everton squad ahead of the start of the new season next month.

Lindstrom has emerged as a big target for the Toffees and the club have been in talks with Napoli for the signature of the Dane.

A broad agreement is in place between the two clubs for the midfielder to join Everton on loan with an option to buy for a fee of €25m.

However, it has been claimed that a deal is still not done for the midfielder to travel to England and complete the move.

Everton still have more legwork to do before they can sign Lindstrom from the Serie A giants this summer.

The Toffees are yet to finalise the agreement with Napoli and the final details are still being worked upon.

The Merseyside outfit are still to agree personal terms on a contract with Lindstrom who could have other options as well.