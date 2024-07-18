The final details of Leny Yoro’s transfer fee to Manchester United from Lille have emerged ahead of the announcement.

Yoro passed all parts of a medical and signed a contract with Manchester United earlier today to become their second signing of the summer.

Manchester United are yet to announce his arrival but that is expected to happen soon today.

The Premier League giants beat off competition from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool for the signature of the 18-year-old centre-back.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the final details of the money Lille are set to get from the transfer has emerged.

Manchester United have agreed to pay a fixed fee of €63m to Lille for the transfer of the highly-rated teen defender.

It had been widely reported that the fixed fee was €62m, meaning €63m is €1m higher.

Another €7m has been promised as add-ons with €4m of it attached to easily achievable targets, a change to the suggested €8m in add-ons.

Yoro has signed a five-year contract worth €7m per season with another €2m based on bonuses.

New Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada pushed for the signing of the defender as he felt the new regime needed a statement signing in their first summer transfer window.