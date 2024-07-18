Fulham will not face competition from Everton for the signature of Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios as the Toffees have no interest in signing him, according to the BBC.

The Colombian was part of the Colombia squad that reached the Copa America final recently and scored in the 5-0 win against Panama in the quarter-finals.

Fulham scouts have been left impressed with his form and want to sign him as a replacement for Joao Palhinha, who signed for Bayern Munich earlier in the summer.

The Cottagers have already opened talks with Palmeiras to discuss the feasibility of a deal.

However, they are not the only team keen though, with interest also arriving from Spain in the form of Villarreal.

Fulham’s fellow Premier League side Everton have also been linked with wanting to sign Rios.

With Amadou Onana’s future hanging in the balance following interest from Aston Villa, the Merseyside club could go out in the market to sign a replacement.

That could have put Everton on a collision course with Fulham.

Everton though are not interested in signing Rios this summer and will not rival Fulham for him.

It remains to be seen if the Colombian ends up in the Premier League.