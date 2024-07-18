Galatasaray believe that Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham target Scott McTominay is ‘open to a move’ to them and are continuing efforts to sign him.

The Manchester United midfielder is now firmly in demand in the summer transfer window with both Tottenham and Fulham keen on securing his services.

McTominay has interest from further afield though with Galatasaray interested in taking him to Turkey.

Manchester United have told Galatasaray they want €30m for the midfielder, which is to much for the Turks, but they are not giving up.

Galatasaray feel that McTominay is ‘open to a move’ to them and they have a serious chance, according to Sky Deutschland.

They remain in contact with Manchester United as they try to find a deal which works for both clubs.

Galatasaray consider McTominay to be the preferred solution for their midfield.

It is unclear though if the Turkish club will be able to compete with the Premier League spending power of both Tottenham and Fulham.