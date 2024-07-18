Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are eyeing a move for Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The legendary Portuguese boss is now in charge at one of Turkey’s top clubs and they are seeking to back him in the transfer market.

Mourinho is looking at adding a midfielder to the ranks and his eyes have been drawn towards the Premier League for a solution.

Fenerbahce have put Manchester City midfielder Kovacic on the radar, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via Fotomac).

Mourinho is an admirer of Kovacic and what he brings to a team, with Fenerbahce looking at a swoop.

Kovacic made 46 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City over the course of last season as Pep Guardiola regularly trusted in him.

The midfielder, 30, has a further three years left to run on his contract at the Etihad.

It is unclear whether he would be attracted to the idea of a move to link up with Mourinho at Fenerbahce this summer.