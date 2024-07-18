Leeds United and Watford could battle for the signature of AC Milan left-back Fode Ballo-Toure, with both sides looking closely at him.

The left-back, out of favour at the Rossoneri, spent last season on loan in England at Premier League side Fulham.

Ballo-Toure struggled to make any impact during his time at Craven Cottage and finished the season with just eight outings to his name and only 65 minutes of Premier League football.

The defender could be returning to England this summer though as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Leeds and Watford are looking at him.

Besiktas are interested in Ballo-Toure and have an agreement in place with AC Milan, but the player does not want to go to Turkey.

The 27-year-old wants to look at his other options, with Celta Vigo and Sevilla both suitors, which could mean a move to Spain is in the offing.

AC Milan want to offload the left-back and will seek to do so in the coming weeks.

Whether Ballo-Toure will end up sampling the Championship at either Elland Road or Vicarage Road remains to be seen.