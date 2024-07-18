Rasmus Kristensen will undergo a medical on Thursday ahead of joining Eintracht Frankfurt from Leeds United this summer.

Kristensen spent last season on loan at Roma and was widely expected to leave Leeds this summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been working on a deal to sign him from Leeds this week and a verbal agreement was reached with the Whites on Wednesday.

The two clubs now have a final agreement in place for the defender to move to Germany on an initial loan deal.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Eintracht Frankfurt have booked the defender in for a medical on Friday.

The Dane is expected to land in Frankfurt as early as this evening to complete the move to the Bundesliga club.

He will be joining the German club on loan with an option to buy set at the figure of €15m.

Kristensen was not part Daniel Farke’s plans as he was never expected to want to play Championship football after Leeds failed to get promoted last season.