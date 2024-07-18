Leeds United are set to see an ‘imminent’ departure from Elland Road with a deal having now been agreed, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites have seen a host of departures already this summer with stars such as Archie Gray, Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Jack Harrison heading through the exit door.

Now they are set to be joined by defender Rasmus Kristensen.

Kristensen spent last term plying his trade in Italy at Serie A giants Roma, but the Giallorossi did not try to keep him permanently.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been in talks to sign Kristensen and it appears they have now succeeded.

A deal is now ‘imminent’ for the Dane to leave Elland Road.

It is unclear whether the move will be another loan switch for Kristensen as that was recently claimed to be the most likely.

He will again avoid playing in the Championship, having departed the Whites following their relegation from the Premier League.

At Eintracht Frankfurt, Kristensen will reunite with former Leeds star Robin Koch.