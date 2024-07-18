Leicester City and West Ham target Matias Soule is only interested in a move to Roma this summer and would prefer to stay in Serie A.

Juventus are pushing to sell Matias Soule this summer to raise funds despite Thiago Motta wanting to hold on to him.

West Ham have been keeping tabs on him and Leicester are working on a new offer after failing with a €25m bid earlier in the window.

Serie A giants Roma have also been keen to sign him and have been working on the player’s will.

And they seem to have made some headway as according to the Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Soule has chosen Roma.

The Argentinian is clear about only wanting to join the Giallorossi in the ongoing transfer window.

Roma have also failed with an offer of €25m but are certain about wanting to get a deal done below the €35m mark.

With Soule pushing to move to the Stadio Olimpico, Roma will now push to work out a fee with Juventus for the winger’s signature.