Leny Yoro has passed all the parts of his medical ahead of joining Manchester United from Lille this summer, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United have a deal worth €62m in place with Lille for the signature of the 18-year-old centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

Yoro has also consented to personal terms on a contract until 2029 with an option of another year.

He and his family arrived in England on Wednesday and started the process of undergoing a medical with Manchester United.

It has been claimed that the defender passed all his medical checks successfully with the Premier League giants today.

He underwent a second part of his medical earlier today and is now primed to complete the move to Manchester United.

Manchester United are planning for the defender to pen to paper on the contract this afternoon and become their second signing of the summer.

Yoro’s initial preference was to join Real Madrid but Manchester United’s persistence convinced him to agree to a move to Old Trafford.