Liverpool have had ‘another talk’ with a free agent, but there is no deal in place to take the player to Anfield at present.

Reds fans are reeling from missing out on centre-back Leny Yoro to fierce rivals Manchester United.

Impatience is growing about Liverpool’s lack of activity in the transfer market and expectations are high that it will ramp up in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are showing interest in France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is now a free agent following his departure from Juventus.

A host of clubs are looking at Rabiot as a proven performer and low-cost option this summer and Liverpool are amongst them.

They have already spoken to his camp and now, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, there has been ‘another talk’.

Despite the fresh conversation, there is no deal in place for Rabiot to go to Anfield.

It is unclear if Liverpool have put a firm offer on the table for the Frenchman.

Real Madrid have yet to make a move for Rabiot, despite being linked, while AC Milan consider the cost of a deal to be high.

Galatasaray hold an interest and have money to spend.

Manchester United are another Premier League option, but his agents are now shopping him around.