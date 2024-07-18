Liverpool backed out of a pursuit of Manchester United’s new boy Leny Yoro after failing to provide guarantees over playing time, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United confirmed the arrival of Yoro from Lille earlier this evening for a deal worth €63m and €7m in add-ons.

The 18-year-old defender joined Manchester United despite an initial preference for a move to Real Madrid after the Premier League giants impressed him with their pitch and the way they conducted the negotiations.

Liverpool also registered an interest in the teenage centre-back and wanted to land him, but were under the impression that he only wanted to join Real Madrid.

The Merseyside giants were also not in a position to offer any guarantees over playing time.

Liverpool were told that Yoro would want guarantees over playing time, but they were unwilling to give that assurance.

As such, Liverpool did not proceed to make him an offer.

The Reds eyed him as a signing who would come good in the long term and not someone who could slot straight into Arne Slot’s team next season.

With Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in the squad, they could not guarantee Yoro the minutes he demanded.