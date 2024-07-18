Manchester City are ahead of a number of top English clubs in the race to sign West Ham United’s young prospect Xavier Parker.

Parker, a midfielder, is within the youth set-up at West Ham and is currently plying his trade with their Under-18 team.

He featured in the Under-18 Premier League last season and is highly rated in England.

There are multiple clubs that have been hot on his heels, trying to snatch him away and add him to their youth ranks.

However, it now appears that Premier League champions Manchester City are the front runners in the race to sign Parker, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

They are confident about getting a deal done before any of the interested clubs can make moves.

The Cityzens believe that Parker has big potential and want to develop him within their youth ranks.

Manchester City will be bidding to quickly get the deal over the line to see off interest from rival clubs.