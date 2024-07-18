Manchester United have ‘agreed on personal terms’ with Uruguay international midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who shares the same agent as Leny Yoro, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have just pulled off a stunning transfer coup by signing Yoro from Lille, with the defender penning a five-year contract with an option for a further year.

He joins Joshua Zirkzee through the door at Old Trafford and before Manchester United head off for pre-season.

Now attention is turning towards midfield, with Uruguay and Paris Saint-Germain star Ugarte is wanted.

The Red Devils now have an agreement in place on personal terms with Ugarte.

Ugarte wants to move to Manchester United even though he knows they have no Champions League football to offer for next season.

Talks are continuing with PSG to try to agree a deal.

However, other clubs have also asked about Ugarte and Manchester United could be rivalled for his signature, despite having a personal term agreement in place.