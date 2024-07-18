Manchester United are mulling over making a move for a Liverpool target who has become a free agent this summer as a low-cost option, according to Manchester World.

The Red Devils are currently wrapping up the arrival of Leny Yoro from Lille, but that might not be the only French business they do this summer.

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot is available on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired at the end of last month.

The Serie A giants have been in talks over a new deal with the midfielder for the past few weeks, but he is officially a free agent and those discussions have led nowhere.

Liverpool have been mooted as strong contenders to sign Rabiot as they look for more experience to introduce into Arne Slot’s squad.

Manchester United have also been linked with Rabiot over the last few years and they came close to signing him in 2022.

It has been claimed that the Premier League giants are revisiting their interest in the France star this summer.

Manchester United are claimed to be looking to bring in two midfielders this summer provided they manage to move on a few from the squad.

With the budget being limited, Manchester United are considering moving for Rabiot because of his free-agent status.

The Red Devils feel that the Frenchman could be a low-cost option who has experience of playing for big clubs.