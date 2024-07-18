New Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada pushed for the signing of Leny Yoro to signal a strong start to the new era at Old Trafford.

Yoro underwent a medical at Manchester United on Wednesday and his signing is expected to be confirmed today.

The Frenchman’s initial preference was to move to Real Madrid but the Spanish giants never came close to matching Manchester United’s offer.

And Yoro was left impressed by the way Manchester United conducted the negotiations and gave him the time to take the final call.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Berrada played a big role behind the scenes in getting the 18-year-old defender to Old Trafford.

He officially took charge of his role at Manchester United last week but has been in discussions with the club for a while.

The Spaniard pushed hard to land Yoro as he felt the club needed a statement signing to signal a new era at Old Trafford.

Berrada is leading a new management team at Manchester United that now consists of new sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.