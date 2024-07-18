Nottingham Forest no longer look to be an option for Toulouse defender Logan Costa this summer.

The Premier League side have been linked with a possible swoop to sign Costa from Toulouse, while Fiorentina have also been keen.

Toulouse are happy to sell the centre-back this summer, but want a fee in the region of €20m.

Now Nottingham Forest, along with Fiorentina, do not appear to be an option for Costa anymore, according to French outlet LesViolets.

Forest are signing Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina to fill their centre-back need and look to have turned away from Costa.

Fiorentina are also unlikely to try to sign Costa.

Costa, 23, made 31 appearances in Ligue 1 for Toulouse over the course of last season and was booked six times.

He also played in the Europa League for the French side, where he came up against Liverpool and clocked the full 90 minutes in a 3-2 win over the Reds.

It remains to be seen if other clubs will come in for Costa, who is still available.