Rangers boss Philippe Clement would consider selling James Tavernier after the Gers ‘received an offer’ from Trabzonspor for him, according to Sky Sports News.

Clement recently admitted that Rangers need player sales to help him make further signings in the transfer window.

Movement regarding out-of-favour striker Sam Lammers has been slow and Clement may have to sacrifice a key man.

Captain Tavenier is wanted in Turkey at Trabzonspor, where Borna Barisic and John Lundstram have moved to this summer.

Rangers have now ‘received an offer’ from the Black Sea Storm for Tavernier.

Clement would consider cashing in on Tavernier if Rangers’ valuation of him is met.

Tavernier has been an inspirational figure at Ibrox since joining in 2015 and has been prolific in front of goal.

The right-back has regularly got Rangers out of tough situations by popping up with a goal and if Clement sells the 32-year-old then many would view that as a big call on the part of the Belgian.