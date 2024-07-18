Nottingham Forest have had ‘recent contact’ from one of the Premier League’s biggest teams for a Reds star.

Forest sold Orel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate to comply with PSR rules, but have just strengthened their defence by signing Nikola Milenkovic.

They could though be at risk of losing defender Murillo, who arrived in England from Brazilian club Corinthians only last summer but became an important part of both Steve Cooper and Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Murillo finished the season with 32 league outings, missing only three matches immediately after touching down in England.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has identified Murillo as a ‘strong target’ as he continues rebuilding the team that finished sixth last season.

According to Italian outlet Sportitalia, Chelsea have had ‘recent contact’ with Nottingham Forest about signing Murillo.

It is unclear if Chelsea have progressed to the stage of making an offer, but Murillo is a key man for Forest.

Forest have the player tied down with a contract until 2028 and they are unlikely to sanction an exit that easily.

Murillo is a product of Corinthians’s youth academy, but was spotted after just a season at senior level.

Juventus explored a deal for him last month but did not follow up with their interest.