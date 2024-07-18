Southampton have been tipped to ‘meet in the middle soon’ in their talks with an interested club trying to sign a Saints star.

Russell Martin has just landed Flynn Downes from West Ham United, bringing back a star who impressed while on loan at St Mary’s last season.

Saints also have Brazilian left-sided star Welington locked down on a pre-contractual agreement.

There will also be exits from the club though and striker Paul Onuachu, who spent last term on loan at Trabzonspor, is expected to go.

Onuachu is giving priority to Trabzonspor and the Turkish club have been working to agree a deal with Saints.

President Ertugrul Dogan has now weighed in on the situation and explained that he fully expects an agreement to happen, with the clubs to meet in the middle.

“The €15m level [Southampton want] regarding Onuachu has dropped to €10m. We have also increased it [our offer] a bit”, he said via Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

“Onuachu has also informed his own club that he will not go to another club.

“I think we will meet in the middle soon.”

With Onuachu’s help, Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season, qualifying for the Europa League.

They are due in qualifying action later this month and the jury is out on whether Onuachu will be involved.