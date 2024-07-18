Sunderland face an anxious wait over the next 24 hours as a player they have made an offer for has ‘made his choice’.

The Black Cats are working on supporting new boss Regis Le Bris in the transfer market and they are trying to land an option in his homeland of France.

Beefing up the Sunderland attack is a priority and the Black Cats have been working to land Caen hitman Alexandre Mendy.

They have gone in with an offer for a striker who scored 23 goals last season, but face competition from several sides.

Al-Riyadh and Sampdoria are also pushing to sign Mendy, but the saga will not last much longer.

Mendy has now ‘made his choice’, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, and will announce his decision within the next 24 hours.

The striker has now whittled down the options to the one he prefers and will let clubs know his decision.

Mendy, 30, could choose a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, or instead opt to remain within Europe.

He finished as the top scorer in Ligue 2 last term for Caen.