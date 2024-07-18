Talks to sign Stredair Appuah from Nantes are under way, amid the winger being linked with Premier League side Southampton.

The 20-year-old French attacker has two years left on his contract but is almost certain to leave Nantes this summer.

He is attracting interest from Italy, where Palermo and Venezia are interested in getting their hands on the player.

Appuah has also been on the radar of the newly promoted Premier League club Southampton, who are keen to take him to England.

And now the race is heating up as, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, several English clubs have also been showing an interest in the winger this summer.

Several clubs in England are positioning themselves to make a concrete move for Appuah in the ongoing transfer window and talks are happening.

It is suggested that clubs, from England, as well as Palermo and Venezia, are speaking directly with Nantes to look to find an agreement for the winger.

The French club are prepared to sell him as long as a club are ready to meet their €3m asking price for the 20-year-old.