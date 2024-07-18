Tottenham Hotspur are adding Simon Jones to their recruitment set-up, with the talent spotter to join from Southampton, according to the Athletic.

Spurs are keen to make sure they are ahead of the game when identifying top talents and taking them to north London.

They splashed the cash on a teenager earlier this summer when doing a deal with Leeds United for Archie Gray.

Gray turned out for Tottenham in their friendly win away at Hearts on Wednesday night and impressed.

Now there will be a fresh face in recruitment meetings as Jones is joining from Southampton.

Jones has been working as Southampton’s head of national recruitment, having worked his way up after joining as a regional scout in 2021.

He is expected to work closely with Jack Chapman at Spurs, who left Southampton earlier this summer to take over as head of Spurs’ academy recruitment set-up.

Jones has nearly 30 years of experience in scouting, identifying top talents and then recruiting them and also counts Liverpool, Walsall and Cheltenham Town amongst his former clubs.