Galatasaray are still pushing to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay this summer.

The Turkish giants are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Galatasaray have been looking at options in the Premier League and the club admire both Hojbjerg and McTominay for a move in the coming weeks.

However, they have not made much headway in negotiations with either Tottenham or Manchester United for either of the two midfielders.

However, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, the two midfielders have continued to be on Galatasaray’s wish list this summer.

They have continued work on both deals and are pushing to secure their signatures this summer.

Hojbjerg has suitors in Italy and McTominay is wanted at Fulham, who are considering tabling a second offer for him.

It remains to be seen whether either of the two midfielders will end up at Galatasaray by the end of the window.