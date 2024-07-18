Dutch Eredivisie pair AZ Alkmaar and FC Twente cannot get close to meeting the demands of one of Rangers’ out-of-favour stars.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has been open about the need to offload players this summer to help the club’s transfer activity.

Players have left Ibrox this summer, but Rangers notably did not get a fee for John Lundstram and Borna Barisic, with both departing at the end of their contracts.

Selling striker Sam Lammers is something Rangers have been keen to do and FC Utrecht, where he spent last season on loan, were prepared to buy him, but could not afford his wage demands.

Lammers still has potential destinations in the Netherlands in the shape of AZ and Twente, however according to Dutch outlet Utrechtfans, neither club can come close to meeting the striker’s wage demands.

The Dutchman is looking for a package of around €1.5m per year and that is unaffordable for AZ and Twente.

Twente finished third in the Eredivisie last term and are in the Champions League qualifiers.

AZ finished fourth, booking a spot in the Europa League, but despite both having European competition, Lammers’ wage demands are beyond them.