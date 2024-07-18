Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph believes that he and his team-mates need to improve their game and cannot rest until they are perfect in every aspect.

The Spaniard arrived in England in January 2022 and has impressed when called upon by Daniel Farke.

After appearing just three times in the Premier League in his first full season, the striker played 22 games, including in the promotional playoffs, this season.

While he now prepares for his club’s first pre-season game against Harrogate Town, Joseph insists that he is feeling sharp and excited about the start of the new season.

“I am feeling really good”, Joseph told his club’s official website.

“I am feeling strong and sharp and I can’t wait for the season to start to be honest.

Giving an insight into Leeds United training under Daniel Farke so far, the 20-year-old revealed that it has been part tactical work and more fitness work.

“Training has been a lot of fitness work and some tactical, but obviously not too much because it is the first weeks.

“We are looking at some details of how we can improve our game and try to be perfect in every aspect.

“We can not rest until that happens.

“To be honest I feel ready and I feel up to the challenge.

“I am really looking forward to it because I have prepared myself.”

Leeds are heading to Germany later this summer for friendly games against opponents which have not been disclosed and will take place behind closed doors.