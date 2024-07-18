West Ham United have not yet put in a formal bid for Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and are ‘discussing internally’ what to do.

The Hammers want to bring in another full-back and they are big admirers of the defender, who is into the final year of his deal at Old Trafford.

However, according to Dharmesh Sheth on The West Ham Way, West Ham have not made a formal offer yet.

The London Stadium side are ‘discussing internally’ about whether they are going to bid and if they do, what the bid should be.

Manchester United value Wan-Bissaka at £15m plus.

The Red Devils are likely to do business if made a tempting offer.

West Ham have splashed the cash already this summer by paying out £40m to sign Max Kilman from Wolves.

They are ready to continue backing new boss Julen Lopetegui in the transfer market and agreed a fee with Nice for Jean-Clair Todibo, but he wants to sign for Juventus.